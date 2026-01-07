Amb. Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Greenland Not 'Properly Secured'

Greenland poses a growing security risk to the United States and its allies, particularly as Denmark and NATO are not adequately equipped to secure the strategic Arctic territory, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker told Newsmax Wednesday.

"This whole discussion is about the security and the defense of North America, the continent of North America, and therefore Greenland," Whitaker told Newsmax's "National Report" just minutes after President Donald Trump issued a scathing review of NATO's inability to keep Russia and China at bay without the U.S.

"And obviously, President Trump and his advisers do not believe that the country is properly secured."

Greenland is not a country but a self-governing territory under the home rule of Denmark, and the Trump administration has spoken extensively about expanding U.S. influence over the strategic North Atlantic territory.

"We are obviously having a lot of discussions with the Kingdom of Denmark on these topics," Whitaker told host Shaun Kraisman. "And, you know, I do not doubt for a minute that we will be able to get to a resolution that's satisfactory to both sides.

"But ultimately, you know, as the ice thaws and as the routes in the Arctic and the High North open up, you know, Greenland becomes a very serious security risk for the mainland of the United States of America."

The timing of Trump's Truth Social post on NATO might suggest Greenland could be used as leverage with NATO as Russia and Ukraine are working on peace agreements for their ongoing war and "Coalition of the Willing" parties are discussing Ukraine security guarantees.

"We need to make sure that we work with all of our NATO allies, because it's called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, obviously, and the North Atlantic, which Greenland sits in, is crucial to the protection of all of our allies, and especially the United States of America," Whitaker added.

His comments come as several European leaders, including those from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark, issued a joint statement asserting that Greenland's future can only be decided by Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Whitaker responded that the U.S. is actively engaged in discussions with Denmark and NATO allies to ensure the territory is well defended, adding that negotiations are "ongoing" and "very productive."

Whitaker also addressed Trump's recent criticism of NATO, saying the president believes in "peace through strength" and has pushed allies to rebuild their military capabilities after decades of underinvestment. He said the U.S. expects NATO partners to match American strength to deter adversaries like China and Russia.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG," Trump wrote Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately.

"Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends. Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now. Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize.

"But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives. RUSSIA AND CHINA HAVE ZERO FEAR OF NATO WITHOUT THE UNITED STATES, AND I DOUBT NATO WOULD BE THERE FOR US IF WE REALLY NEEDED THEM.

"EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY IN MY FIRST TERM, AND CONTINUE TO DO SO. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us.

"The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT."

