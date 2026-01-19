Trump on Greenland: 'Now It Is Time, It Will Be Done'

After a weekend of escalatory language, threats of 10% to 25% tariffs, anti-American military exercises by NATO member nations, and enhanced troop deployments to Greenland, President Donald Trump remained steadfast in his desire to annex the strategic Arctic landmass.

Trump said Sunday night on Truth Social that "it is time" and "it will be done."

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,'" Trump wrote. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump."

The White House has said it has not ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland.

Trump said Saturday he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO allies the U.K., Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, increasing them to 25% by June 1, in response to their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

The eight European countries responded with a joint statement Sunday, condemning the U.S. threat and reaffirming their shared commitment to Arctic security.

Denmark is reportedly sending a "substantial contribution" of soldiers to the "Arctic Endurance" exercises to defend against possible invasion.

Although Trump has pointed to the dangers of a Russian, if not Chinese, takeover of Greenland, NATO allies are bolstering exercises and troop deployments in response to Trump's desire to annex the island through a major purchase.

Trump argues that the U.S. is the leading defense force in NATO and needs Greenland to remain Europe's protector against Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression.