Denmark Sends 'Substantial Contribution' of Troops to Greenland

Denmark is reportedly sending a "substantial contribution" of combat soldiers to Greenland for "Arctic Endurance" exercises to defend against a possible invasion.

A larger contingent was expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq on Monday evening, the Danish Armed Forces told Denmark's TV 2.

Army Chief Peter Boysen will accompany the deployment, according to TV 2 defense correspondent Anders Lomholt.

The troops will bolster an ongoing buildup of Danish forces on Greenland. Earlier, Arctic Command chief Søren Andersen said around 100 Danish soldiers had already arrived in Nuuk, with a similar number deployed to Kangerlussuaq.

The joint NATO military exercise Arctic Endurance has been brought forward and intensified following recent statements by President Donald Trump saying he would take Greenland one way or another.

Trump said Sunday night on Truth Social that "it is time" and "it will be done."

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,'" Trump wrote. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump."

The White House has said it has not ruled out using military force to take control of Greenland.

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on the U.K., Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, increasing them to 25% by June 1, in response to their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

The eight European countries responded with a joint statement on Sunday, condemning the U.S. threat and reaffirming their shared commitment to Arctic security.