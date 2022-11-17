Rep. Greene Unveils Resolution to Audit Ukraine Aid

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Thursday unveiled a resolution to audit Ukraine aid, telling a crowd at a Trump rally in Iowa that Kyiv will not receive any more funding if Republicans take control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, reports The Daily Caller.

"The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America's southern border," she said of Democrats. "They don't care about our border or our people."

Greene said she is prepared to introduce the resolution in the next Congress when Republicans hold the majority.

Co-sponsors include GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Barry Moore of Alabama, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Rep-elect. Cory Mills of Florida was also at a Thursday press conference announcing the resolution.

Greene said she would also be calling for a "full audit."

"We voted 'no' to send money over there, but we're also going to audit what's happening in Ukraine," she said.

The U.S. has committed more than $18.2 million in security aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded earlier this year. The Biden administration last Friday announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

"Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," Greene said at the rally in Iowa. "Our country comes first."