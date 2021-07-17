Reps. Gaetz, Greene's 'America First' Rally Twice Canceled in California

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene's "America First" rally was canceled for a second time in California, the Desert Sun reports.

The City of Riverside announced Saturday it would not hold the event but didn't provide a reason.

"I recognize this was a divisive issue in our community, and I am glad it has been resolved," Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said, according to the Desert Sun. "I commend Raincross Hospitality Corp. for this decision."

Raincross Hospitality Corp., the venue owners, notified city officials on Friday night that the event for Reps. Greene and Gaetz slated for 6 p.m. Saturday had been canceled.

This is the second time the event has been canceled. The original event was supposed to be held on Saturday at the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills. But that was canceled once the venue learned who the speakers were. After that, an announcement was made on behalf of America First, sending a notice on Thursday, that the event had been moved to Riverside.

“Riverside is a diverse and inclusive community, so it is heartening to hear that this event will not move forward,” Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia said in light of the cancelation. “I am disappointed we even got to this point, because these speakers are the antithesis of everything Riverside stands for.”

Greene later wrote on Twitter that the "Democrats are the party of hate. They organized to attack, threaten, & harass every venue we booked in CA to hold an America First rally, which celebrates our great country & freedoms. They think their vicious hate will stop me, but I never give up. See you at the rally tonight!"

According to the America First website, the event will be held at the Anaheim Event Center as of Saturday.