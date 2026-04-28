Kimmel Defends 'Widow' Joke After Dinner Shooting

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday doubled down on his right to deliver an offensive joke aimed at President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, even as backlash mounted following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Kimmel addressed the controversy during his monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" defending a remark he made days earlier in a mock "roast" of the annual dinner.

The comedian had quipped that Melania Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow" — a line that critics blasted as tasteless, especially in light of the attempted assassination of the president over the weekend.

Rather than walk back the comment, Kimmel repeated and defended it Monday night, saying it was a harmless joke about the couple's age difference and not a call to violence.

He argued that the outrage intensified after a gunman stormed a security checkpoint near the dinner, an attack that has heightened concerns about political rhetoric and public safety.

"It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination," Kimmel said, adding that he has long spoken out against gun violence, NBC News reported.

The president and first lady strongly disagreed.

Both publicly condemned Kimmel's remarks, with Donald Trump calling the joke a "despicable call to violence" and urging ABC and its parent company Disney to fire the comedian.

Melania Trump also issued a statement, warning that figures like Kimmel should not be given a platform to "spread hate" into American homes, reflecting growing frustration among conservatives over what they see as increasingly hostile rhetoric from left-leaning entertainers.

The controversy has placed Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, in an early test of leadership, as calls for Kimmel's removal intensify from the Trump administration and its allies, CNN reported.

However, early signals suggest the network is standing by its host, with no immediate indication of disciplinary action.

Kimmel framed the dispute as a free speech issue, arguing that Americans, including comedians, have the right to criticize public figures, even in sharp or controversial ways.

Still, critics contend that the timing and tone of the joke crossed a line, particularly given the violence that nearly unfolded.

The alleged gunman, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, now faces charges including attempted assassination, underscoring the seriousness of the security breach and raising broader questions about the impact of heated political discourse.

The incident has reignited debate over the role of late-night television in shaping political narratives.

While Kimmel and his defenders argue satire is an essential part of American culture, conservatives say repeated attacks on Trump and his family contribute to a toxic environment that normalizes division.

As the fallout continues, the clash between Hollywood figures and the Trump administration appears far from over, with Kimmel's defiance signaling that neither side is backing down.