Sen. Graham: US Needs to Keep Pressure on Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told The Jerusalem Post that Iran needs to be help accountable for attacks on American interests and allies like Israel by any of its proxy groups.

Accountability, to Graham, could include U.S. military force.

"The ayatollah will change his behavior only when the cost to the regime is too high," Graham told the Post.

Graham said pressure on Iran could also impact hostages in Gaza who are still alive.

"I've told the hostage families early on: The key to all this is for Iran to feel the pressure," Graham said. "I said it then, and I'm saying it now."

Graham said Iran is economically reliant on fossil fuels, oil, and gas. If the United States were to strike Iran's oil refineries, they would be crippled.

Graham, who will return to Capitol Hill in September following summer recess, has written two new pieces of legislation aimed at making Iran feel the pinch, reports the Post.

He said he will bring them up for a vote "and it will become the policy of the United States to stop this charade that these proxies are anything other than Iran. They are one in the same," he said.