DeSantis Campaign Ad Targets Fauci's Flip-Flopping During Pandemic

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new campaign ad slams Dr. Anthony Fauci for his constant flip-flopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis, widely considered a contender to be part of the 2024 GOP national ticket, is running for reelection in November.

The new campaign video begins with various clips showing Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser, offering continually changing stances about masks, children in schools, and personal interaction during the pandemic.

"After 600+ days of ineffective lockdowns & mandates, 3 things are certain with Dr. Fauci: He flips. He flops. He fails," team DeSantis tweeted Friday with the video ad.

"To commemorate Fauci's flip flopping, we're launching EXCLUSIVE Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops on our team DeSantis storefront. (emojis)."

The new video ad begins with the words, "COMING TO A BEACH NEAR YOU …” and quickly moves to a red flip-flop with "FREEDOM OVER FAUCI" on its strap.

DeSantis is not seen in the video. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is visible for much of the one-minute ad, which also displays the words, "Dr. Fauci He Flips, He Flops But He Can’t Stop Freedom in Florida.”

The spot ends with the words "Fauci Can Pound Sand" written in sand next to a pair of flip-flops.

Democratic candidates campaigning to run against DeSantis include Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor; Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

DeSantis' new campaign ad annoyed and upset Democrats and progressives of the mainstream media.

"I guess stupid people will like the ad," MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said, according to the Washington Examiner. "To attack a guy because, well, the realities of a virus change as the virus changes as the virus moves, as the virus, you know, mutates.

"It just — again, the height of stupidity. It got him elected last time. I suppose it will get him elected again this time, but just, again, so stupid. It should make your teeth hurt.

"The stupidity in this one is very strong. I thought his ads four years ago were the dumbest ads I've ever seen, where he's reading Donald Trump bedtime stories to his baby, who I'm betting is sorry he did that now."