Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Claims Governor Is Interfering in Harassment Probe

An attorney for one of the women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment says Cuomo is interfering in a state attorney general’s investigation by improperly involving administration lawyers.

Debra Katz, who represents former Cuomo aide and accuser Charlotte Bennett, penned a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James claiming Cuomo’s administration was interfering in what was billed to be a “thorough and independent” investigation, according to Fox News.

Katz’s letter came after the Albany Times Union reported the Cuomo administration was offering up attorneys to meet with staffers before James' office interviewed them. Katz also alleged attorneys were “debriefing” employees after their interviews.

"This is highly improper and we object in the strongest possible terms to this obvious interference with what you have stated would be a 'thorough and independent' investigation," Katz wrote.

The attorneys for the administration are involved because of a “parallel investigation" Cuomo's office is conducting, according to the Times Union. A source with the New York Attorney General's Office told the newspaper Cuomo's team was never told to conduct their own investigation.

Katz noted in her letter that having attorneys from Cuomo's office speak with employees could have a "chilling effect on potential witnesses or other accusers who wish to come forward but fear job-related retaliation" if they share their story.

She said she spoke to some witnesses who reported being scared of retaliation "if they refuse to cooperate with the Executive Chamber's lawyers" and felt "constrained" from speaking about Cuomo's conduct and his office's work environment with administration attorneys present.

"We believe that this offer of counsel constitutes a deliberate attempt by the governor to interfere with your office's investigation," Katz said.

She asked James to "to issue a directive to the governor to cease this highly improper practice" in order to “restore credibility to this investigation" and send a message the investigation will remain "fair and untainted."

Cuomo's team has told employees they can hire their own attorneys if they don’t want to use the ones being offered, the governor's office told the Times Union.

So far, eight women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior. The governor has denied any wrongdoing and said he will not resign. He did issue an apology earlier this month, claiming he never meant to say anything offensive and "never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable." Bennett, who alleged Cuomo asked her about her sex life and gave her the impression that he wanted to sleep with her, rejected his apology in an interview with CBS News.

"It's not an issue of my feelings ... It's an issue of his actions," Bennett said. "The fact is that he was sexually harassing me and he has not apologized for sexually harassing me."