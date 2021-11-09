Gosar Tweet Showing Violence Against AOC, Biden Restricted by Twitter

Twitter has restricted a tweet posted by Rep. Paul Gosar depicting him in a parody cartoon violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.

Gosar tweeted the video clip on Sunday with the comment, "Any anime fans out there?"

The video parodies the opening credits sequence of the animated series "Attack on Titan," which shows people fighting giant man-eating monsters known as "Titans."

In the clip, the faces of Ocasio-Cortez and Biden were superimposed over the faces of the "Titans," that Gosar, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., were depicted violently attacking with swords. It also includes images of the Southwest border along with a series of words like "crime," "murder," and "gangs."

The tweet, which is still available, now includes a warning message from Twitter that states: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

A spokesperson for Twitter told Axios that Twitter placed a warning on the tweet "as it violates our hateful conduct policy."

The spokesperson added, "As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Quote Tweet the Tweet, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it."

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the tweet, saying,

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me And he’ll face no consequences [because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,] cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work [because] institutions don’t protect [women of color].

She added:

Remember when [Florida Republican Rep. Ted] Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b— Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & [people] locked inside All at my job & nothing ever happens.

Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, told The Washington Post that "everyone needs to relax."

The congressman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.