AOC: Any Member of Congress Involved in Jan. 6 Should Be Expelled

Any member of Congress determined to have helped plan the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol should be expelled, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is saying in response to a Rolling Stone report claiming several Republican lawmakers were "intimately involved" in the planning that day.

"Any member of Congress who helped plot a terrorist attack on our nation's Capitol must be expelled," Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Twitter Sunday night while retweeting a link for the publication's article, reports Newsweek. ​​

Rolling Stone's report, published Sunday night and citing two anonymous sources, said several members of Congress were involved in the planning of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his loss in the November election to Joe Biden, and in the protests on Jan. 6 that ended up turning violent outside and inside the Capitol.

Rolling Stone cited two anonymous sources, both involved in planning pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rallies after the 2020 election, including the rallies on Jan. 6, who said they had communicated with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; Paul Gosar, Arizona; Lauren Boebert, Colorado; Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina; Andy Biggs, Arizona; and Louie Gohmert, of Texas, or with their senior staffers.

The sources alleged that Gosar had also encouraged them to plan protests and offered a "blanket pardon" for an unrelated investigation.

Greene's office was the only one to respond to Rolling Stone's requests for comment, insisting that involvement in the events of Jan. 6 only involved her plans to object to certifying Biden's win during House floor proceedings.

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director, told the publication that "she objected just like Democrats who have objected to Republican presidential victories over the years, just like in 2017, when Jim McGovern, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee, Sheila Jackson Lee, Raul Grijalva, and Maxine Waters tried to prevent President Trump’s election win from being certified."

Rolling Stone reports that both of its sources have begun communicating with the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 events, and confirmed that a third person involved in the Jan. 6 rally has also been in contact with the committee.

The magazine's sources also claimed they had interacted with members of the Trump team, including administration officials who they named, and described taking part in "dozens" of planning meetings before Jan. 6.