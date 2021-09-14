Rep. Gosar Calls on House Leaders to Start Wearing Body Cameras

House leaders should be required to wear body cameras, like police officers do, and share the footage that's recorded on them to the public to bring more "transparency and honesty to Congress," Rep. Paul Gosar said Wednesday after introducing a resolution to create a pilot program for his plans.

"Today, body-worn cameras already provide valuable evidence defending police officers from otherwise false and frivolous accusations," the Arizona Republican said in his statement. "Occasionally, the police-worn body cameras show a law enforcement error. There is further movement to put cameras in school classrooms. Too often what is really happening in our schools is hidden from parents."

The same kind of openness should apply to Congress, he argued, especially after the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol.

"Several members of congress made false and defamatory allegations that other members of Congress gave "reconnaissance tours" on Jan. 5," Gosar said. "Footage from body cameras would be able to rebut such defamation immediately."

He also said the body cameras would "demonstrate the confabulation" of a story told by a "member of Congress" who described hiding and being chased "without any witness or documentation of any type in support."

"The lack of transparency in Congress is driving public trust in government to near-historic lows," said Gosar. "The best way to restore that trust is through total transparency and sharing with the American people what really happens in Washington, D.C. Less secrecy from our leaders is a good place to start."

If the resolution is approved, "House leaders would have to wear the cameras and make sure they are activated while they carry out official business," Gosar said.

"If the American people were shown more information about what happens in Congress, public trust in our government might improve," he said.

John Reeves, the founder of @BodyCams4Congress backed up Gosar's comments, saying he's "long maintained" the cameras would "lead to better practices and transparency."

Attorney and producer Mike Cernovich, another supporter of the move, commented that Americans have "been left in the dark" for too long about "what is really going on in Congress."

"If cops can wear body cameras so can our politicians," he said. "It's time for transparency and this bill by Rep. Gosar is a major first step."