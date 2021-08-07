Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Xi Jinping's Actions Show 'Deliberate Spread' of COVID-19

Chinese leader Xi Jinping took steps in December 2019 and January 2020 "that he knew or should have known" would release COVID-19 to the rest of the world, and shows a "deliberate spread of the disease," Gordon Chang, an expert on China, said during a Newsmax interview Saturday.

Chang made the comments on Newsmax's "The Count" when he was discussing former President Donald Trump's call for trillions of dollars in reparations.

"He lied about contagiousness and while locking down his own country, he was pressuring other countries not to impose travel restrictions and quarantines on arrivals from China," Chang said of Xi on Newsmax's "The Count."

"You put those two things together, and there are more, but you put just those two things together, and this shows that this was a deliberate spread of the disease. "

Trump, during a recent speech, called on "all nations" to work together to give China the bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damages caused by the pandemic.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki this past week, however, wouldn't answer questions about whether the administration would go after China financially.

Chang, though, said Xi "knows that he has spread" COVID-19 to the rest of the world, killing millions of people and that he can spread the next disease "with impunity, and we know the Chinese military researchers are working on pathogens they call specific ethnic genetic attacks."

"They will leave the Chinese immune and they will sicken and kill everybody else, which means the next disease from China could be a civilization killer, which means that there may very well be no America afterward," Chang further claimed. "So if we want to protect our country, and I don't think Biden really does. If we want to protect our country, we have to establish those costs, so China doesn't do this again."

However, Chang rejected the idea of mask mandates and other measures, as "China really would like to see the overthrow the U. S government."

"They incited violence on our streets last year," Chang said. "That's an act of war and again, there's been no cost on China for doing this."