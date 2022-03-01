GOP Response to Biden Focuses on Inflation, Schools

The Republican response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday night focuses on inflation and schools, according to The Hill, citing advance excerpts provided by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

''The Biden administration believes inflation is 'a high-class problem.' I can tell you it's an everybody problem,'' Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says in the GOP response. The words are apparently a reference to an October tweet by White House chief of staff Ron Klain that called inflation and other economic issues ''high-class problems,'' The Hill said.

''I saw moms' and dads' paychecks buy them less and less. I watched working people choosing which essentials to take home and which ones to leave behind at the register. And now President Biden's decisions have a whole new generation feeling that same pain,'' Reynolds says.

In a nod to mask mandates and parental choice, she extols her state as ''the first state in the nation to require that schools open their doors.''

Foreign policy is also a topic, according to the excerpts.

''Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late '70s and early '80s,'' Reynolds says. “When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map.”

Reynolds asks Americans to ''stand united in solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they courageously defend their country against Putin's tyranny.''

Ukraine is facing its sixth day of an onslaught from Russia's military. Ukraine has surprised many, including the Russian invaders, with its resilience as civilians have taken up arms or made Molotov cocktails as makeshift weapons.

The governor slams Biden for his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August.

''The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies,'' she says.