House Bill to Limit District Judges Headed for Vote

Republican lawmakers are promoting a bill that would limit the power of district judges to impose nationwide injunctions.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., earlier this month introduced the "No Rogue Rulings Act" (NORRA), which would curtail judges' ability to make decisions that affect people outside their district.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., confirmed on social platform X that the legislation would come to the House floor next week.

"No United States district court shall issue any order providing for injunctive relief, except in the case of such an order that is applicable only to limit the actions of a party to the case before such district court with respect to the party seeking injunctive relief from such district court," the bill states.

Issa's legislation came shortly before President Donald Trump demanded the removal of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who barred the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Issa's bill has gained traction among several prominent Republicans, The Los Angeles Times reported.

"The injunctions are nothing more than partisan judicial overreach, and have disrupted the president's ability to carry out his lawful constitutional duty," Issa said when introducing NORRA in a House Judiciary Committee hearing, the Times reported.

"This has allowed activist judges to shape national policy across the entire country … something this Constitution never contemplated."

Trump isn't the only administration official to call out judges.

Elon Musk, who's heading the Department of Government Efficiency, previously called for a "wave of judicial impeachments" against judges who blocked actions by DOGE to streamline the federal government.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, last week introduced a resolution calling for Boasberg's impeachment, claiming the judge abused his powers. Several other Republicans began preparing other impeachment articles against other judges, The Hill reported.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on Monday shrugged off calls by Trump and other lawmakers to impeach federal judges, Politico reported.

"Look, everything is on the table: Impeachment is an extraordinary measure. We're looking at all the alternatives that we have to address this problem," Johnson told reporters.

The speaker and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are considering other legislative tools to address the federal judiciary, including hearings in the Judiciary Committee to "highlight the abuses."