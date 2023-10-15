×
Mystery GOP Challenger to Face Jordan Tuesday

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 08:35 PM EDT

An unnamed Republican challenger will face off against Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Tuesday in his bid for the speakership.

"A faction of Republicans ... strongly" opposing "Jordan is vowing he'll have a challenger during the House floor speakership vote on Tuesday, according to two House Republicans familiar with the planning," Politico's Olivia Beavers reported Sunday.

According to Beavers' reporting, the Republican faction has not yet picked a candidate, but they suggest that such a person will be able to beat Jordan in a floor vote and will "also give cover to those who want to vote against him."

"There will be an alternative for the rational part of the Republican conference," an anonymous member of the House GOP told Politico.

Jodan or his challenger needs 217 votes to clinch the speakership, but Republicans' margins are tight as they lead by a slim majority of 221 to the Democrats' 212.

