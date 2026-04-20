Sen. Warner's Daughter Dies After Long Health Battle

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is mourning the loss of his daughter, Madison, 36, who passed away following a decades-long health battle, ABC affiliate WJLA reported on Monday.

Warner wrote in a statement that his daughter battled juvenile diabetes and other health issues.

"She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void," the statement read. "We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss."

Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, have two other daughters — Gillian and Eliza, News Channel 12 reported.