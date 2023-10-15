Crenshaw to Jordan: End Pressure Tactics to Win Speakership

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is warning Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and his supporters to rein in pressure tactics aimed at winning the House speaker post.

In remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, Crenshaw declared: "That is the dumbest way to support Jordan."

"I'm supporting Jordan. I'm going to vote for Jordan. As someone who wants Jim Jordan, the dumbest thing you can do is to continue pissing off those people," Crenshaw said.

The majority of House Republicans backed Jordan — one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus — to become speaker during a secret ballot Friday, Politico reported. Eight House Republicans voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position earlier this month.

But 55 members of the Republican conference were opposed to a Jordan nomination — many more than the handful he can afford to lose if he hopes to win a vote on the House floor. Jordan told Politico on Saturday that he wants to be able to go to the floor Tuesday, leaving little time to persuade lawmakers hesitant to back him.

Lawmakers close to Jordan, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the role, have hit the airwaves and social media to support him and reportedly are applying public pressure to holdouts, Politico reported.

"When I ask people who are taking that tack, I'm like, 'Did that work on you, when you were one of the 20 against McCarthy and everybody was bashing you?'" Crenshaw said Sunday. "Everybody's got to grow up, get it together. If there's differences, let's sort them out."

"We need to have cool heads prevail," he added.