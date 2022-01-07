×
Tags: giuliani | harris | 911 | capitol

Giuliani Blasts VP Harris for Comparing Capitol Riot to 9/11

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

Friday, 07 January 2022 01:08 PM

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris for comparing the riot at the Capitol to the 9/11 attacks.

Giuliani made his remarks during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.

"Harris’ comments have me staying up at night," he said. "They’re utterly frightening. But what really scares me is that there are people out there who believe what she’s saying. There are people who are buying that.

"But I’ve heard from a lot of 9/11 survivors. I’ve remained very close to quite a few of them.  They don’t give a damn what she says. They think she’s an idiot. They say her comments are disrespectful. Still, there are those survivors who remain very upset about what she said."

Harris, in a speech marking the first anniversary of the riot at the Capitol, had said: "Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them — where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11th, 2001. And January 6th, 2021."

