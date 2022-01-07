Bernie Kerik: VP Harris Is a 'Disgrace'

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik called Vice President Kamala Harris "an incompetent fool," for comparing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol to the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists’ attacks.

“It’s absolutely sickening,” he told Newsmax Friday. “The political theatrics of this administration are sickening. But for her to compare the out-of-control protests and trespassing on Jan. 6 to the terrorists’ attacks on 9/11 and the Pearl Harbor attack is repugnant.”

Kerik echoed his comments in a Thursday tweet, in which he wrote:

VP @KamalaHarris’ comparison to the out of control protest and trespassing on 1/6, to the attacks on America on Pearl Harbor and 9/11 where 5,380 Americans died, is nothing more than political theater by an incompetent fool," he wrote. "She is a disgrace to the office she holds. #september11.

Harris, in a speech marking the first anniversary of the riot at the Capitol, said: "Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them — where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11th, 2001. And January 6th, 2021."

The backlash against her comments was swift.

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett, appearing on Fox News on Thursday, said: "When I heard Kamala Harris first compare January 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, it’s ridiculous, it’s an abomination. It shows ignorance of American history. As ugly as January 6 was it doesn’t in any way rise to the level of those events. All the more reason for teaching history and not critical race theory."

Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin also expressed her outrage over the Harris speech.

She tweeted: "To compare a protest where the only person killed was an unarmed protestor to attacks on our country that killed thousands is beyond hypocrisy. It's disgusting. This blatant lie is intended to distract people from the shameful incompetence of [President Joe] Biden and Harris."

Tim Graham of the Media Research Center also tweeted about the comments by Harris.

He wrote: "Your ‘collective memory’ is drowning in exaggeration. The ‘independent fact checkers’ are taking the day off on this hyperbole."

Conservative Kansas radio host John Whitmer meanwhiel tweeted: "VP Kamala Harris just equated the riot on January 6th to the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the bombing of Pearl Harbor. These people are so asinine!"