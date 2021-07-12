Gingrich Calls Dem Push Against Stricter Voter ID 'Dead Loser'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday the Democrats' push against election law reform that enacts stricter voter ID requirements has been a "dead loser" politically.

In a transcript of the interview on “Fox & Friends,” Gingrich discounted Vice President Kamala Harris’ claim that rural Americans would not be able to prove their identity in some cases.

“A whole range came out on this — African-American leaders who said publicly they are insulted that people like Harris think they are too dumb to be able to get an I.D,” Gingrich said. “And they think they are too dumb to know how to go vote accurately and legally.”

“I think this is a dead loser for the Democrats," he added. "I think they are trapped into it."

During a BET interview, Harris was asked if she would possibly support compromising on voter ID laws, and responded: "I don't think that we should underestimate what that could mean.”

"Because in some people's mind, that means well, you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't... there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

Gingrich scoffed at the remarks, saying Harris “ looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time.”

“You know and I know, she hasn’t been in an office supply store in her life,” he said. “She has staff. So she wouldn’t have any idea where office supply stores are. And I would love to know the last time she xeroxed something personally or if she even knows what a Xerox machine is.”

Gingrich also taunted Democrats for having “this model that anybody can vote no matter how long they are dead as long as they vote Democrat.”

“The average American, including by the way almost all Democrats, about 85% of the country, believe you should have to have a photo I.D. You should be able to identify who you are,” he asserted. “Most Americans are for everybody who is legal voting. They are for everybody who is legal being counted.”