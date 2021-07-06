Trump Calls on Swing States to 'Pass Real Election Reform'

Former President Donald Trump claims Pennsylvania's secretary of state permitted 21,000 dead registered voters to remain on voter rolls, which he called a "disgrace," and he urges swing states to "pass real election reform."

"Election reform must happen in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process," Trump's statement from his Save America PAC read Tuesday.

The statement comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed an election reform bill last week that had been passed by the GOP-held state Legislature.

Trump's statement Tuesday criticized the 2020 presidential election featuring dead registered voters being kept on voter rolls by Pennsylvania's then-secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar.

"The secretary of state in Pennsylvania allowed 21,000 deceased registrants (dead people) to remain on the voter rolls for the 2020 presidential election — a total disgrace!" Trump claimed. "Republicans in state legislatures must be smart, get tough, and pass real election reform in order to fight back against these radical left Democrats.

"If they don't, they'll steal it again in 2022 and 2024, and further destroy our country!"

Pennsylvania's Voting Rights Protection Act vetoed by the governor sought to: