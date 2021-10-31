Newt Gingrich Predicts One-Term Presidency for Biden

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Sunday that President Joe Biden will not be back in the White House after the 2024 election, predicting Republican candidates will be winners in both the midterm elections and next presidential election.

Democrats are crashing with progressive policies that do not resonate with most Americans, Gingrich told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I think Biden is a one-term president," Gingrich said. "I think they're all going to collapse."

Vice President "Kamala Harris was right," he continued. "Virginia's the signal to the future. The signal's going to be for Republicans. Republicans, by the way, like [Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin who offer real solutions about real life and go beyond just political ideological language. And I think there's a real opportunity this '22 and '24."

According to Gingrich, Democrats are out of touch with most Americans.

"They're too far to the left," he said, "spending too much money, and they're too alienated for the American people.

"They just don't get it."

Gingrich said he watched commercials for both Democrat Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and GOP candidate Youngkin.

"What was fascinating was McAuliffe's commercials are very political; Glenn Youngkin's talking about real life," he said.

"He's talking about jobs, he's talking about children, he's talking about safety, he's talking about schools. So the difference in the . . . sets of commercials I saw . . . was remarkable. And I think it partially explains why McAuliffe is losing. He's lost in a world of fantasy that really matters to the left-wing Democrats but doesn't matter to the average Virginian."