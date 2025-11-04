Hashmi Elected Va. Lt. Gov, First Muslim Woman to Hold Statewide Office

Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat, was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Hashmi defeated Republican John Reid, Decision Desk HQ projects. The two were running to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who unsuccessfully ran for governor.

With her election, Hashmi becomes the first Muslim woman in the country elected to a statewide office.

Hashmi was criticized by Republicans for saying that parents should not be notified if a child discloses a transgender identity to a teacher — arguing the statement reflects a dismissive posture toward parental rights.

Because of Hashmi's refusal to debate him, Reid held a 40-minute debate against an AI version of Hashmi.

Reid was running to be the first openly gay Republican elected to statewide office in the country. Youngkin previously asked him to withdraw after GOP researchers found online sexually explicit posts allegedly connected to him.