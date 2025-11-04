WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Calls for Virginia to 'Swamp the Vote'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:06 AM EST

Virginia, famously a political bellwether in the year following presidential election cycles, is set to test Year 1 of President Donald Trump's second administration against the historical momentum of the minority party's tendency to swing the electorate back.

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters was on the campaign trail Monday night in Virginia Beach and Manassas, rallying voters ahead of Tuesday's Election Day as part of the GOP's "Swamp the Vote Virginia" effort.

"We need every Republican to get out and vote for Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, John Reid for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares for attorney general," Gruters wrote in a statement shared with Newsmax.

"Abigail Spanberger has shown she will always side with the far left over Virginia families. She's refused to distance herself from murder-fantasizing Jay Jones, and her agenda puts criminals before communities. Virginians deserve better."

Trump acknowledged the importance of Virginia and New Jersey's elections in setting the momentum for next year's midterms and breaking congressional gridlock imposed on Americans by obstructionist Democrats.

"The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don't do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes," Trump wrote in an early morning Truth Social post.

"FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal. If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


