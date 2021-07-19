GETTR Has Trump's Old Twitter Handle 'in the Safe'

The conservative-oriented social media platform GETTR has former President Donald Trump’s old Twitter handle, @RealDonaldTrump, “in the safe” in case Trump wants to join the network, the Washington Examiner reports.

Jason Miller, the founder of GETTR and a former spokesperson for Trump, told the Examiner that the user name @RealDonaldTrump is “in the safe” just in case the ex-president decides to join following his bans by Twitter and Facebook.

He told Fox News when launching the platform earlier this month that Trump’s old Twitter user name “is waiting for him and ready to go… I hope he joins, but President Trump has a number of different options he’s considering.”

The Hill previously reported that the conservative-leaning social media platform Parler was in discussions with Trump before the Capitol riot to join the platform, but those talks reportedly broke down after Trump insisted that his critics be banned from the platform.

Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted earlier this month that “Trump isn't joining Jason Miller's new social media platform, Gettr -- won't have any financial stake or participation, I'm told. Apparently the ex president still has plans for a separate platform. Unclear what exactly.”

Variety notes that several fake accounts masquerading as Trump quickly began to appear on GETTR shortly after its launch, as was one pretending to belong to Miller himself, which were later suspended.

The social media platform describes itself as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”

On the Apple App Store, its description reads: “Gettr is a non-bias social network for people all over the world. Gettr tried the best to provide best software quality to the users, allow anyone to express their opinion freely.”