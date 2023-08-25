3 Ga. Defendants Say They Acted at Trump's Direction

Three Georgia Republicans — including a sitting state senator — said in court filings this week that the actions they took as false electors came at the direction of Donald Trump, then the sitting president, and other federal officials.

The trio — David Shafer, Shawn Still, and Cathleen Latham — are among those charged who allegedly served as fake electors in Georgia. Including Trump, there are 19 defendants in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Still is a state senator, Shafer is a former state GOP chair and Latham is a local GOP official.

Arguing that they took direction from Trump and his campaign lawyers, the trio seeks to have their cases moved from state court of Fulton County to federal court.

"Mr. Still, as a presidential elector, was also acting at the direction of the incumbent president of the United States. The president's attorneys instructed Mr. Still and the other contingent electors that they had to meet and cast their ballots on Dec. 14, 2020," an attorney for Still argued in his filing on Thursday.

Latham's filing says she was acting "at the direction of the President of the United States."

"Mrs. Latham was furthermore acting to assist the President, and was following the advice of the President's legal counsel for the purpose of preserving the challenge to the election results," read her filing on Friday.

Shafer's filing argued similarly.

All three filings argue that because they were directed by federal officials, ostensibly just to aid in Trump's legal challenges to the Georgia results, that entitles them to immunity from state prosecution under the supremacy clause of the Constitution. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has a hearing on Monday for a similar petition, albeit in a different capacity.

"Now that the filings are coming out, and some of the defendants are feeling the pressure of going through the jail and finding counsel, their divergent interests are starting to show," Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis told The Wall Street Journal. "It is becoming clearer that some of their best arguments will mean pointing the fingers at other co-defendants."

Trump is accused of using the false electors — in this case Georgia — as the impetus to pressure his vice president, Mike Pence, into not certifying the election on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence did no such thing.

For his part, Trump flew to Atlanta on Thursday evening to surrender. He was booked in 20 minutes before leaving to return to Bedminster, New Jersey.