Ex-Roommate Claims Rep. Santos Led Credit Fraud Scheme

A former roommate filed a sworn statement to federal authorities that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was the mastermind of a credit card skimming scam in 2017, according to Politico.

Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha claims he recognized Santos from television and knew him as Anthony Devolder. Santos has claimed his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.

"I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos / Anthony Devolder," Trelha wrote.

Santos reportedly claimed to be an informant in Trelha's fraud case, but his former roommate Trelha says he was the mastermind who sought 50% of the scheme's cash.

"Santos taught me how to skim card information and how to clone cards," the lengthy statement obtained by Politico read. "He gave me all the materials and taught me how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines."

Politico reported Trelha and Santos met in 2016 on a Facebook group for Brazilians in Orlando, Florida, and ultimately rented a room in Santos' apartment, according to a lease obtained by Politico.

"He had a lot of material — parts, printers, blank ATM and credit cards to be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information," Trelha wrote. "Santos gave me at his warehouse, some of the parts to illegally skim credit card information. Right after he gave me the card skimming and cloning machines, he taught me how to use them."

Trelha said he has not previously outed Santos as the mastermind because of threats against his fellow illegal immigrant friends in Orlando.

Trelha served seven months in jail after pleading guilty to felony access device fraud and was deported back to Brazil in 2018, according to the report.

"Santos did not help me to get out of jail. He also stole the money that I had collected for my bail," Trelha said at the end of his statement.