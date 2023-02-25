Embattled GOP Rep. Santos' Lie to Judge Caught on Audio

Audio from a 2017 King County Superior Court bail hearing for "a family friend" in Seattle reveals Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., falsely telling the judge that he worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm in New York City, Politico reported.

"So what do you do for work?" Judge Sean O'Donnell asked Santos at the May 15, 2017 arraignment of Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha.

"I am an aspiring politician, and I work for Goldman Sachs," Santos replied.

"You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?" the judge then asked.