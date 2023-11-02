×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george santos | expulsion | trial | fraud charges | house | resolution | mike johnson

Santos Survives Expulsion Vote With Help From Dems

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 07:27 PM EDT

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on trial for fraud charges, on Wednesday found improbable protectors in House Democrats, with 31 voting against a bid to expel the New York lawmaker from office.

The final vote was 213 no, 179 yes, and 19 present.

The effort to expel him from the House is part of an effort led by fellow New York Republicans who are anxious to distance themselves from a colleague infamous for fabricating his life story and accused of stealing from donors, lying to Congress, and receiving unemployment benefits he did not deserve.

To succeed, their resolution needed the support of at least two-thirds of lawmakers, meaning numerous Republican lawmakers would have to break ranks with newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has said Santos should get his day in court.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., voted against the resolution.

"If and when Santos is convicted of these serious criminal offenses or ethics charges, I will certainly vote to expel," Raskin said. "Until then, it's a very risky road to go down, and we have to stick by due process and the rule of law, as obvious as the eventual result seems."

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, offered a similar reasoning for voting against the resolution, telling Axios the Ethics Committee "has indicated they will have something soon."

Johnson also recently told Fox News that if Congress is going to expel members because they are charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing, "that's a problem."

Santos last week pleaded not guilty to "two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of access device fraud," according to the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

His trial has been set for Sept. 9, 2024, and is expected to last three weeks.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on trial for fraud charges, on Wednesday found improbable protectors in House Democrats, with 31 voting against a bid to expel the New York lawmaker from office.The final vote was 213 no, 179 yes, and 19 present.
george santos, expulsion, trial, fraud charges, house, resolution, mike johnson
334
2023-27-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved