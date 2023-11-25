Santos Expects Expulsion from House

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Friday said he expected to be expelled from the House.

"I know I'm going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor," Santos said during an appearance on "Monica Matthews On Air."

But he said he's not sweating it.

"I don't care. You want to expel me? I'll wear it like a badge of honor," Santos said. "I'll be the sixth expelled member of Congress in the history of Congress. And guess what? I'll be the only one expelled without a conviction."

The freshman congressman's statement came in the wake of a damning House Ethics report that accused him of campaign finance violations. Santos, who took office in 2022, has already withstood two previous attempts at expulsion. However, with growing discontent among members of the House, a different outcome is anticipated in the upcoming vote, according to The Hill.

Reflecting on his initial popularity in Congress, Santos stated he felt like the "it girl ... until nobody wanted me."

The House Ethics Committee initiated its investigation into Santos in March 2023 following allegations of campaign finance misconduct and false biographical claims. Subsequently, Santos faced 13 federal charges in May 2023, with 10 additional counts added in a superseding indictment in October. These charges include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to both the House and the Federal Election Commission.

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, Santos announced he would not seek reelection, citing a desire to not work with "hypocrites" in Congress.

"I'm not running for reelection, not because this was a damning report," Santos stated. "I'm not running for reelection because I don't want to work with a bunch of hypocrites."

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., last week introduced a resolution last week to expel Santos. This move followed closely on the heels of the committee's report publication. The next vote for the House on a possible expulsion of Santos is expected to occur as soon as Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Nonetheless, Santos remains defiant in the face of possible expulsion, declaring, "If you want to expel me, I'll wear it like a badge of honor. I'll be the sixth expelled member of Congress."

"I'm not leaving," he added, "it's done when I say it's done."