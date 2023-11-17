Santos Communications Director Resigns Amid Ethics Inquiry

Gabrielle Lipsky, the communications director for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has tendered her resignation from the congressman's office in the wake of a scathing report released by the House Ethics Committee.

The report, which revealed "substantial evidence" of Santos allegedly violating federal criminal laws, prompted Lipsky's departure, a source familiar with the matter, confirmed to The Hill.

Assuming her role in Santos' congressional office in January 2023, Lipsky transitioned into the position after actively participating in his congressional campaign from April through November 2022.

The unfolding events coincide with increasing political pressure on Capitol Hill for Santos, highlighted by the imminent third expulsion attempt. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., chairing the ethics panel, presented a resolution Friday seeking Santos' expulsion.

Maintaining the authority to bring the legislation to the floor as a privileged resolution upon the House's post-Thanksgiving return to Washington, Guest compels leadership to address the measure within a strict two-day legislative timeline.

"The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee's Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion," Guest asserted in a Friday statement.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., instigator of the initial vote on expelling Santos, and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who filed an ethics complaint, both declared intentions to submit privileged resolutions for Santos' ouster when the House reconvenes on Nov. 28.

The Ethics Committee's report outlined allegations that Santos "blatantly stole from his campaign." Official funds were allegedly misused for trips to Atlantic City, N.J., and Las Vegas, and on Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

The committee couldn't confirm if these expenses had a campaign purpose.

The report states that Santos allegedly used campaign support funds from an external strategy firm for personal expenses, including credit card payments, debt, and small purchases on OnlyFans.

While the report found insufficient evidence to substantiate a claim of sexual harassment by a prospective staffer whose employment offer was rescinded due to pending felony wiretapping charges, Santos, in a statement on X, dismissed the Ethics Committee's findings as "biased" and labeled them a "disgusting politicized smear."

Following the report, Santos announced he would not seek reelection for a second term in 2024, emphasizing a commitment to serving his constituents until further notice.

The congressman faces 23 federal criminal counts, including allegations of misleading donors, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, false statements on House financial disclosures, inflating campaign finance reports, and unauthorized charges on donors' credit cards.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his trial scheduled for September 2024.