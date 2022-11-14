Rep.-Elect Santos Wants House GOP to Pause on Probes

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., wants the anticipated new Republican House majority to wait at least six months before opening investigations.

"My constituents didn't send me here to waste time," Santos told Fox News after arriving in Washington, D.C., for his Congressional orientation. "They sent me here to work. Although parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that's their prerogative, I'm here to deliver results. I'm here to deliver prosperity."

He said he does not want to get involved in "hyper-partisan issues," but to get results for his Long Island, New York, district.

Investigations into the Hunter Biden laptop or Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are not "a waste of time," according to Santos, but the priorities at the starT should include energy independence and working to ease inflation.

"I'm saying that they shouldn't hold priority over the issues at hand which are effecting every American's day-to-day life," he said. "I think that for at least the first six months we should work on making this country energy independent. We should work on reducing crime across metropolitan areas such as New York City."

Current GOP members, like Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., vowed in October to investigate President Joe Biden's son's laptop to see if the president is "compromised," and if the activity evidenced in the materials on the device impact national security.

"The reason we are investigating Hunter Biden is because we believe he is a national security threat," Comer told USA Today. "But we are also concerned that Hunter's shady business dealings have compromised Joe Biden."

According to the USA Today report, democrats began a slew of investigations into former Republican President Donald Trump as soon as their majority took power in 2019, probing Trump's administration, business dealings, taxes, and most recently, the protest and riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House will immediately investigate the Department of Justice and FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned," McCarthy said in the report.

