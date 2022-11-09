Biden: Investigation, Impeachment Threats 'Almost Comedy'

President Biden on Wednesday called threats of potential impeachment from some House Republicans "almost comedy," saying that the American people are uninterested in investigations into him or his family.

"It was reported — whether it's accurate or not, I'm not sure — but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and the former president said, 'How many times are you going to impeach Biden?' I think the American people will look at all of that for what it is. It's just almost comedy," Biden said at post-midterm elections press conference at the White House.

Republicans have said that, should they take control of the House, they will investigate the business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden. Some Republicans have also said that they could also impeach the president over Hunter's business dealings.

When asked for his message to Republicans wanting to investigate him and his family, Biden said, "Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say. I think the American public wants us to move on and get things done for them.

"Look, I can't control what they're going to do. All I can do is continue to try to make life better for American people," Biden continued.