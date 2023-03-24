×
Papadopoulos to Newsmax: NY Trump Case Is 'Vindictive'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 09:42 PM EDT

The investigation of former President Donald Trump allegedly paying hush money to silence porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is "nothing more than a vindictive display of state power against a political opponent," George Papadopoulos told Newsmax on Friday night.

Papadopoulos, a former adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" the prosecution of Trump "also is the normalization of selective and politically motivated targeting of those that the Democrats view as a threat to power."

Bragg empaneled a grand jury in January to consider charges that Trump told his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 to Daniels to cover up an alleged affair in 2006, and that Cohen was reimbursed through the Trump campaign. Trump has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels and Daniels signed a statement in 2018 saying she never had an affair with Trump.

Although an indictment appeared imminent earlier this week, the grand jury was suspended until Monday.

Papadopoulos said Bragg is taking direction from the Biden administration regarding this case. He said he does not believe the district attorney would do this on his own.

"I don’t think Bragg would be operating in a vacuum," Papadopoulos said.

"If there wasn’t coordination, at least tacit approval, by the Biden administration to target the political opponent of [President Joe] Biden going into 2024, then I don’t think Bragg would have taken this upon himself considering how baseless ... this case really is going into a potential trial if they end up indicting [Trump]."

He said Democrats are desperate to do anything to prevent Trump from running again in 2024.

"Bragg is desperate, and desperate administrations and desperate DAs do desperate things, and this is backfiring,"  Papadopoulos said.

