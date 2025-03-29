Gov. Newsom: 'The Democratic Brand Is Toxic Right Now'

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., described his own party as "toxic" and suggested the Democratic Party needs to be more than just the anti-Trump party if Democrats hope to recapture the American electorate.

Speaking on "Real Time With Bill Maher" Friday, Newsom continued his efforts to present himself as an open-minded liberal willing to have polite but frank conversations with his political opponents.

"The Democratic brand is toxic right now," Newsom said before highlighting a recent NBC News poll that showed Democrats with a 27% favorability rating, the lowest in over 30 years. Newsom, seen as potential 2028 presidential candidate for the Democrats, has been trying to position himself as an old-school Democrat who doesn't resort to "cancel culture" when dealing with Republicans.

"We talk down to people," he said. "We talk past people." Newsom acknowledged the problem with cancel culture is that it has backed the Democratic Party into an "echo chamber."

"These guys are crushing us," he said.

Earlier in the month, the governor launched his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast, with his debut episode featuring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Newsom said his reason for having "controversial figures" is to show other Democrats how to talk to people.

Almost immediately, Newsom found himself in the middle of controversy when Kirk asked the governor, "Would you say no men in female sports?" Newsom affirmed his support for the transgender community with Kirk and attempted to walk a line of compassion for both sides.

"There's also humility and grace — that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression. And the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well," he said. "So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue?"

Newsom promptly found the ire of several LGBTQ activists in California following his comment. Despite the backlash, Maher expressed his desire to see Newsom run for president and applauded his efforts to talk to the other side.

"This idea that we can't even have a conversation with the other side?" Newsom asked, pointing the blame to member of his own party.

"You have to. They won," Maher answered.