Sec. McMahon to Gov. Newsom: Stop 'Gender Identity'

Education Secretary Linda McMahon warned Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom that California must comply with President Donald Trump's executive order banning biological males from competing in women's sports or risk federal funding for schools.

McMahon conveyed her message to Newsom in a letter on Thursday, The Post Millennial reported.

McMahon cited Newsom's comments during the governor's first podcast, which included Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

"Your recent comments about male athletes playing in women's sports — that it is 'deeply unfair' — came to the attention of my office this week," McMahon wrote.

"I'm writing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education to request a clarification on your stance as governor of California, and to inquire as to your intention to encourage California public schools to comply with federal law on this issue."

Saying that an "overwhelming majority" of Americans believe men should not compete in women's sports, McMahon added that "many are confused, however, by your office's silence on the harms of substituting 'gender identity' for sex in other areas of the school environment."

"Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding," she wrote. "As governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk."

McMahon ended her letter by asking Newsom to inform the department "whether you will remind schools in California to comply with federal law by protecting sex-separated spaces and activities" and to "assure parents that California teachers will not facilitate the fantasy of 'gender transitions' for their children."

Kirk posted on X a copy of McMahon's letter.

Newsom became the target of several LGBTQ activists in California following comments he made during the podcast in which he sympathized with girls being forced to compete against biological males in sports.

However, he additionally said, "There's also a humility and a grace" to consider with trans athletes.

"You know that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well," he told Kirk.

"So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue?"

Also Thursday, the Education Department announced it revoked waivers to California and Oregon colleges and universities that are using federal funds to provide services to illegal aliens, and it launched an investigation into the California Department of Education for alleged violations of the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, which gives parents the right to access their children's educational data.

The CDE has allegedly abdicated the responsibilities that the act imposes due to a new California state law that prohibits school personnel from disclosing a child's "gender identity" to that child's parent.