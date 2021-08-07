Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: Cuomo Will Resign Before He Gets Impeached

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the wake of claims that he sexually harassed several former and current state employees, will likely resign if it looks for sure like he'll be impeached, but it will likely take more time before that process happens, Rep. Andrew Garbarino said Saturday on Newsmax.

"I still have friends in the state assembly," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"They said on the Judiciary Committee they're moving forward with impeachment. The problem is, is the impeachment process, it's not just looking at the sexual harassment. It's looking at several different issues, and I think that they are several weeks away from being done with those investigations."

But once the impeachment process starts, the state's legislature will only need 76 out of 100 votes to convict Cuomo.

It makes sense that Cuomo would resign rather than "going down in the disgrace" of being the second governor of New York to be impeached, said Garbarino.

Then again, he added, Cuomo might not step down.

"After eight years up there, you know he likes to run the show," said Garbarino. "He might think he's going to get away with it. But from what I've heard from my friends, they don't see how he can survive both Democrats and Republicans. If this drags on for a couple more months, this is going to do a lot of a lot more damage to the Democratic party in New York."

The governor also has few friends in Albany, the congressman added.

"I used to say there's 150 members of the state legislature, state assembly in Albany, and 140 of them don't like the governor just because the way he's treated people how it's his way or the highway," Garbarino continued.

Meanwhile, according to reports from a local newspaper, The Journal News of New York state’s Lower Hudson Valley region, an aide of Cuomo's may have forged the governor's signature on a completion form from a sexual harassment training session, indicating that he may not have completed the training.

Garbarino said that he was in the state legislature for 8 years and took the sexual harassment training in person, as required, so if the governor's signature was forged, people are covering up for him not taking the course.

"I'm pretty sure the teacher who was giving the class knows whether the governor showed up or not. So this is another coverup by him and his staff his loyal allies in the executive mansion. It's another thing."

Also, as state staffers are mandatory reporters, so if members of Cuomo's staff saw him sexually harass someone, they are to report the issue, said Garbarino.

"So not only did he violate the sexual harassment laws (but) his staff might also have, uh, violated them as well," said Garbarino.