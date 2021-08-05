More NY Prosecutors Seek Evidence Against Cuomo

Prosecutors from at least five New York counties are now seeking evidence from the report accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

District attorneys from Manhattan, Westchester, Nassau and Albany counties want to see the evidence collected in the investigation for the report, according to CNBC. In addition, the Oswego County District Attorney also wants documents and information relating to one of the alleged incidents, WSYR-TV said.

The investigation into Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James had announced Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by two outside lawyers. The Associated Press said the probe also found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

CNBC reported that a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said: “When our office learned that the Attorney General’s investigation of the governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan.”

And Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said she intends to launch an inquiry into whether the alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo that occurred in her jurisdiction was “criminal in nature.”

Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement: “We are reviewing the deeply disturbing findings of the Attorney General’s report regarding the Governor’s alleged conduct. We have requested the Attorney General’s records related to any incidents that occurred in Nassau County and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares has already announced he is launching a criminal probe of Cuomo in light of the findings.

Oswego District Attorney Greg Oakes told WSYR he wants to review all pertinent materials relating to Virginia Limmiatis, who is listed as one of the 11 women with a complaint against Cuomo in the investigation by James’ office.

“I will be requesting all documents and information relating to the alleged incident from the NYS Attorney General’s Office to determine what, if any, action can be taken,” Oakes said. “I want to make sure that I have all relevant information prior to making any decision, which includes speaking with Ms. Limmiatis, if she is willing.”

Cuomo has denied the results of the investigation. He claimed the “facts in the cases are “much different than what has been portrayed.”

"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," he said. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been."