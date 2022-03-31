Gallup Poll: Three-Quarters of Americans Dissatisfied With Country's Direction

Three-quarters of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s direction, according to a new Gallup poll.

Among those surveyed, only about 24% said they were satisfied with the way things are currently going in the U.S., which is similar to February’s 21% and generally in line with most readings since August, Gallup said.

During the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in January, 17% of Americans reported feeling satisfied with the country’s direction.

Gallup noted that national satisfaction may be more than double the 11% reading taken shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protest; however, it is substantially lower than the 30%-36% readings that were recorded last March through July.

The latest U.S. satisfaction poll also found President Joe Biden's approval rating stuck in the low 40s amid rising economic concerns due to record-high gas prices and the highest inflation in 40 years. U.S. COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continued to decline during the survey’s field period.

In a January communication to constituents, Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves said, "Most Americans are worse off than they were this time last year."

"It's gotten more expensive to put food on the table, fill up your tank, and just scrape by," the congressman wrote. "Inflation and rising prices cost the average American family $3,500 last year. Many are predicting this year will be worse."

American satisfaction has been as high at 71% in 1999, during the dot-com boom, and as low as 7% in 2008, when the global financial crisis hit, according to Gallup, which has tracked the level since 1979.

Just 3% of Republicans reported being satisfied with the direction of the country, Gallup found, with the average satisfaction level among Republicans being 6% since former President Donald Trump left office.

In October 2020, before Trump lost his reelection bid, GOP satisfaction registered 60% and registered above 70% before the pandemic.

Democrats’ satisfaction with the way things are going is up 11 points since February to 46%, Gallup found, while independents’ satisfaction is much lower, at 23% and essentially unchanged.

The last time Democrats’ national satisfaction was at the current level was last fall, Gallup said, and it has not been at the majority level since last June.

During Biden’s presidency, independents’ satisfaction has ranged from 15% to 32%, according to Gallup.

The poll was conducted from March 1-8 via telephone and surveyed a random sample of 1,017 adults living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.