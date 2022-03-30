Poll: Only 1 in 3 Voters Prefer Democrats' Handling of Inflation

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday finds that just 1 in 3 voters trust Democrats in Congress to handle inflation properly.

Just 32% of the 2,006 voters surveyed said they trusted Democrats in Congress to handle inflation, compared with 47% trusting Republicans.

The poll took place from March 25 to 27 among a sample of 2,006 registered voters who were interviewed online, and the data weighted to an approximate target sample of registered voters based on multiple factors. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, according to the organization.

Results were similar in other economic categories as well, with 47% trusting Republicans on the economy overall, and 36% trusting Democrats with 17% undecided.

When it comes to jobs, 45% trust Republicans in Congress, compared with 39% trusting Democrats and 17% undecided.

On energy, voters were split, with 40% trusting Republicans, 40% trusting Democrats and 20% undecided, according to the poll.

Forty percent of those surveyed listed economic issues as the top issue when they will cast their vote in a federal election, followed by 18% who see issues such as terrorism, foreign policy, and border security as most important..

A plurality of the survey, 39%, thought of themselves as Democrats, with 34% thinking of themselves as Republicans and 23% considering themselves independents.

Most voters in the survey, 70%, said the country is on the wrong track, with just 1 in 3 saying it is going in the right direction.

Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said that they somewhat or mostly disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing, compared with 42% who either somewhat or strongly approve.

Of those numbers, 40% strongly disapprove of his job performance, compared with 17% strongly approving.

More women than maen were surveyed, 1,060 to 946, and most, 682, and were between the ages of 45 and 64, according to the poll.

The majority of those surveyed were white, 1,551, and had less than a college education, 1,211, and had incomes under $50,000 per year, 857.

Suburban respondents, 1.041, outnumbered both rural, 555, and urban, 410, respondents.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they were either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting in the November midterm elections, while 28% said they were not too enthusiastic or enthusiastic at all about casting their ballots, with the remaining 26% saying they were just somewhat enthusiastic.