Gallup: Trump's Favorability Rises

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 12:27 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is viewed more positively than President Joe Biden across a range of measures, a Gallup Poll showed ahead of the first debate between the White House contenders.

The Gallop survey found Trump’s favorability up 4 points from December, now at 46%, while Biden's has fallen 4 points to 37% during the same period.

The poll finds about twice as many Republicans are pleased with Trump being the GOP nominee as Democrats are with Biden leading their party’s ticket:

  • 79% of Republicans say they’re happy with Trump as the party’s nominee; 42% of Democrats are pleased with Biden.
  • 46% favorably view Trump; 37% have a favorable view of Biden.
  • 91% of Republicans, and 41% of independents favor Trump; 81% of Democrats and 33% of independents favor Biden.
  • 87% of Republicans say Tump has the personality and leadership qualities a president should have; 81% of Democrats say the same.
  • 93% of Republicans agree with Trump on key issues; 81% say the same of Biden.
  • 46% of independents align with Trump on key issues; 34% say the same about Biden.
  • 59% are "very concerned" about Biden's age as president; 18% say the same about Trump.
  • 56% of Americans say Biden is too liberal, while 30% say his views are about right; 44% say Trump is too conservative, 38% say his views are about right.

The Gallup poll has a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


