NY Times Poll: Trump's Lead Widens Entering Debate

Former President Donald Trump has a 4-point edge over President Joe Biden entering their debate Thursday night, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows.

Trump is polling at 48% among likely voters, while Biden comes in at 44%, a 3 percentage point margin when calculated before the figures are rounded, the Wednesday survey found.

Trump's lead with registered voters is 6 percentage points.

The candidates were neck-and-neck in a New York Times/Siena poll in April.

Other findings:

19% of registered voters said Trump's fraud conviction in New York City would make them less likely to vote for him, 11% said more likely, 68% said it would make no difference.

46% of voters said they approved of the fraud conviction and 30% disapproved.

55% believe Trump has committed serious crimes and 39% do not.

61% said there should be a different Democrat nominee and 54% said there should be a different GOP candidate.

77% said they intended to watch the debate and 19% said they will not.

The poll's margin of error is 3 percentage points.