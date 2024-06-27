WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | poll | debate | voters | conviction | crimes

NY Times Poll: Trump's Lead Widens Entering Debate

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 09:25 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has a 4-point edge over President Joe Biden entering their debate Thursday night, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows.

Trump is polling at 48% among likely voters, while Biden comes in at 44%, a 3 percentage point margin when calculated before the figures are rounded, the Wednesday survey found.

Trump's lead with registered voters is 6 percentage points.

The candidates were neck-and-neck in a New York Times/Siena poll in April.

Other findings:

  • 19% of registered voters said Trump's fraud conviction in New York City would make them less likely to vote for him, 11% said more likely, 68% said it would make no difference.
  • 46% of voters said they approved of the fraud conviction and 30% disapproved.
  • 55% believe Trump has committed serious crimes and 39% do not.
  • 61% said there should be a different Democrat nominee and 54% said there should be a different GOP candidate.
  • 77% said they intended to watch the debate and 19% said they will not.

The poll's margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump has a 4-point edge over President Joe Biden entering their debate Thursday night, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows.
donald trump, joe biden, poll, debate, voters, conviction, crimes
177
2024-25-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved