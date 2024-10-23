2 House GOP Factions Team Up to Keep Majority

The House Freedom Caucus and the National Republican Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the House GOP, have formed a working relationship to help boost several Republican challengers in potential pick-up seats, Punchbowl News reported.

Joe Kent in Washington, Nick Begich in Alaska, and Neil Parrott in Maryland are among the candidates being boosted by the alliance, while the groups are also teaming up to help Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a former Freedom Caucus chair, keep his seat, Punchbowl reported.

House Freedom Caucus members transferred more than $1 million to the NRCC this past month alone, including a $500,000 check from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, according to Punchbowl, citing multiple sources. The Freedom Caucus had previously avoided giving the NRCC campaign funds, Punchbowl said.

The NRCC is allowing lawmakers to receive credit for their membership dues if they donate to Perry's campaign through them, several sources told Punchbowl.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has worked to improve the relationship between the House Freedom Caucus and the rest of the Republican caucus, knowing how important their votes are to maintain his speaker's gavel, Punchbowl reported.

The NRCC has spent over $8 million on ads for Begich and Kent alone while the Congressional Leadership Fund poured $2 million-plus into Perry’s race, Punchbowl reported.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Punchbowl that Johson is more ideologically aligned with the caucus than the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

"McCarthy looked at us as adversaries, but with how close our numbers are, they need everybody and we're working well together," Norman said.