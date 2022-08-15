×
Tags: florida | school shootings | ar15

Florida County Gives AR-15s to Every School in District

An AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 15 August 2022 09:58 PM EDT

Every school in Florida's Indian River County School District will now bave AR-15s, which school resource officers will have access to in the event of an attack, Breitbart News reported.

"If they're coming at us with an AR-15, we're going to return with the same or greater firepower," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told WFLA radio.

Flowers later told CBS 12 News that having AR-15s on hand would save resource officers the time of retrieving a rifle from their vehicle.

"If something were to happen during [the school day], they would have ready access to that AR-15 and their shield to be able to respond immediately."

Last week, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced that in the event of an attack, resource officers would be prepared to "meet violence with violence."

In a Facebook post, Ivey wrote: "While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our Brevard County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputies are prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers!"

Politics
Monday, 15 August 2022 09:58 PM
