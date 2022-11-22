Florida Might Drop Law Requiring Gov. to Resign Amid Presidential Run

A Florida law that requires the state's governor to resign from office if he is an official presidential nominee might be scrapped to open the door for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024.

"If an individual who is Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it," Florida State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, told reporters Tuesday, according to Politico. "I really do. That's a big honor and a privilege, so it is a good idea."

Passidomo and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, both consider it a "good idea" to change the law to permit DeSantis to stay on as Florida's governor if he would to become the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, Politico reported.

DeSantis has not made any indication he will run against former President Donald Trump in a GOP primary, but Florida might change the law for him. It has been done in the past.

The Florida law changed in 2008 to allow then-Gov. Charlie Crist to seek the vice presidential nominee, but the state legislature put the law back in place in 2012.

The 2008 law permitted a governor who was nearing the end of their term could remain in office until the new governor was inaugurated, but that would not apply to DeSantis in 2024.

Renner noted the "inconsistent" law has changed before and therefore should be allowed to be changed again, Politico reported.

DeSantis might wait until March 2023 to make a 2024 presidential campaign decision, because that is when the Florida Legislature reconsiders the law, a non-election year.