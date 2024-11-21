Race Heats Up for Florida's 6th Congressional District

Several people are lining up to run for a forthcoming vacant seat in Florida's 6th Congressional District.

Randall Terry, who ran for president on an anti-abortion platform, intends to run for the seat being vacated by Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who was appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to be national security adviser. David Weigel of Semafor first reported Terry's intentions.

Terry got 5,831 votes in Florida, finishing eighth overall. He previously unsuccessfully ran for a seat in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Terry's presidential bid raised $380,000, Florida Politics reported.

Former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini told Florida Politics he is "90% of the way there" when it comes to running for the seat. Former Florida Rep. Ted Yoho is declining to run, Sabatini added.

Former Marion County School Board member Don Browning said he is running, Florida Politics reported. While on the school board, a report found Browning guilty of "bullying and harassment," though no disciplinary action was taken, according to Florida Politics.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has talked about running for the seat, Florida Politics said.

The 6th Congressional District is considered a safe Republican seat, with Waltz recently winning reelection with 66% of the vote.