Waltz Joins Line of Florida GOP Reps Endorsing Trump

Rep. Michael Waltz Thursday became the latest in a long line of Florida lawmakers to endorse former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign to return to the White House, saying in a statement that he is backing Trump because of his leadership achievements.

"Under his leadership, President Trump secured our southern border, created 7 million jobs with record-low unemployment, brought manufacturing back to the U.S., made America energy independent and affordable, brokered historic Middle East peace deals, destroyed the ISIS caliphate, launched the Space Force, took out [Qasem] Soleimani, gave veterans choice, and put measures in place to stop China’s march towards global dominance," the Florida Republican said.

The congressman also told Breitbart in a statement early Thursday that the two years since Biden took office have been "disastrous for our country."

"Inflation is rampant, our southern border is wide open," he said. "China is on the rise and embarrassing us on the global stage, the left has wasted trillions of dollars, and the Washington bureaucracy is worse than ever before."

In addition, he said: "Biden’s devastating handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan killed 13 of our brothers and sisters. Biden’s actions have not only weakened the U.S. but emboldened terrorists around the world who seek to strike back at America. We need experienced and proven leadership back in the White House."

Waltz represents Florida's 6th Congressional District, which had been held in the past by now-Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to enter the race for the White House and who is considered Trump's potential main competition for the GOP nomination.

Several other Republican House representatives from Florida have publicly endorsed Trump's candidacy, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Vern Buchanan, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, and Greg Steube.

Two more Florida representatives, Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez are also planning to announce their endorsements for Trump, reports Time Magazine.

Time has also reported that Reps. Buchanan, Mast, Steube, and Kat Cammack had all told associates that they were planning to endorse Trump, and now, all of them but Cammack have announced their endorsements.

Trump Thursday touted his Florida backers, saying on his Truth Social page that a group of them are heading later to his Mar-a-Lago estate. He did not specify which lawmakers would be there.

"A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight," Trump said. "Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA."