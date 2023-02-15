Gallup Poll: Record Dissatisfaction with Current Gun Laws, Policies

According to a recent Gallup poll, most Americans are unhappy with current gun laws and policies as crime is rising and mass shootings have made a lasting emotional impression.

Almost two-thirds of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the existing gun laws and policies, while 34% said the opposite.

The findings represent the highest percentage of Americans dissatisfied with current gun laws and policies within the last seven years, according to the Hill. It is also a 7-point increase from the year before when 56% were dissatisfied.

Satisfaction with the country's gun laws and policies has dropped to the lowest ever recorded, according to Gallup.

Republicans or right-leaning independents, at 54%, were found to be satisfied with the existing gun laws and policies, while 44% expressed dissatisfaction.

Among Democrats or left-leaning independents, 84% were found to be dissatisfied, while only 14% were satisfied.

Among independents, 60% said they were dissatisfied, while 36% said they were content with the existing gun laws and policies.

The poll comes on the heels of a mass shooting at Michigan State University, where a 43-year-old man fired upon students at two locations on the East Lansing campus. The shooting took the lives of three students and left five others in critical condition, reported the Hill.

During Lunar Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, 11 were killed. Another shooting occurred at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Following the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last year. It strengthens background checks for those 18 to 21 and makes purchases for firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense.

Senate Democrats have already introduced several bills to ban military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and raise the age for purchasing firearms to 21.