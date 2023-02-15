×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: firearms | mass shootings | guns | gun rights | gallup

Gallup Poll: Record Dissatisfaction with Current Gun Laws, Policies

Gallup Poll: Record Dissatisfaction with Current Gun Laws, Policies
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 05:22 PM EST

According to a recent Gallup poll, most Americans are unhappy with current gun laws and policies as crime is rising and mass shootings have made a lasting emotional impression.

Almost two-thirds of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the existing gun laws and policies, while 34% said the opposite.

The findings represent the highest percentage of Americans dissatisfied with current gun laws and policies within the last seven years, according to the Hill. It is also a 7-point increase from the year before when 56% were dissatisfied.

Satisfaction with the country's gun laws and policies has dropped to the lowest ever recorded, according to Gallup.

Republicans or right-leaning independents, at 54%, were found to be satisfied with the existing gun laws and policies, while 44% expressed dissatisfaction.

Among Democrats or left-leaning independents, 84% were found to be dissatisfied, while only 14% were satisfied.

Among independents, 60% said they were dissatisfied, while 36% said they were content with the existing gun laws and policies.

The poll comes on the heels of a mass shooting at Michigan State University, where a 43-year-old man fired upon students at two locations on the East Lansing campus. The shooting took the lives of three students and left five others in critical condition, reported the Hill.

During Lunar Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, 11 were killed. Another shooting occurred at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Following the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last year. It strengthens background checks for those 18 to 21 and makes purchases for firearms through straw purchases or trafficking a federal offense.

Senate Democrats have already introduced several bills to ban military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and raise the age for purchasing firearms to 21.

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
According to a recent Gallup poll, most Americans are unhappy with current gun laws and policies as crime is rising and mass shootings have made a lasting emotional impression.
firearms, mass shootings, guns, gun rights, gallup
305
2023-22-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 05:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved