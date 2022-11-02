Dr. Phil: Wouldn't Fly With Fetterman as Pilot

Celebrity TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw said he wouldn't board a flight if the pilot was Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

McGraw said Fetterman doesn't seem "at his best" after Fetterman's rocky performance in a Pennsylvania Senate debate against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"I haven’t done any testing on Fetterman or President Biden. But it seems to me that President Biden is not at his best and that Fetterman is not at his best," McGraw said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Fetterman, who had a stroke five months ago, stumbled during last month's debate and at times struggled to respond to the moderators’ questions even with the assistance of a closed-captioning device.

Rogan said it seemed unfair "to put him in that position."

"It really does," replied McGraw. "And I’m not trying to be unkind. He had a stroke ... and he’s going to have to rehabilitate. And I hope he’s able to do that."

Rogan questioned why Fetterman isn’t rehabilitating instead of "getting forced into an incredibly high-stress job in a public display, where it’s humiliating."

McGraw said Fetterman showed "great courage" to appear in public.

"Most certainly, but just ask yourself: Let’s say you were getting on an airplane and the airline pilot had had a similar cognitive impairment. Would you get on? Well, hell no," McGraw said.

Fetterman opened the debate by calling his health the "elephant" in the room.

"I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that," he said, referring to Oz. "And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up."